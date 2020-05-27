Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

The Skoda Karoq has finally been launched in India and it comes fully loaded to take on its rivals in the segment. But how does it compare against the Jeep Compass and its cousin the Volkswagen T-Roc on paper? We find out.

By:Published: May 27, 2020 5:45:51 PM

Skoda Auto India has launched the much-awaited Karoq, a mid-size SUV. The Karoq was launched during the brand’s first-ever virtual conference in India. The Skoda Karoq will take on rivals like the Jeep Compass and the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Tucson along with its cousin, the Volkswagen T-Roc. While we expect Tucson to arrive in a new avatar soon, we tried to find out which of the three – Karoq, T-Roc and Compass, is the best in a specification comparison.

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Engine

As the VW Group has discontinued its diesel offering in the BS6 era in India, both the Karoq and the T-Roc are petrol only. However, the Compass continues to offer petrol and diesel engines. The Karoq and T-Roc both are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, the petrol engine in the Compass is a 1.4-litre turbo unit. While the Compass petrol offers more power and torque, the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the VW and Skoda siblings offer cylinder deactivation technology. The Compass is offered with a manual and DCT automatic options for the petrol, but the Karoq and T-Roc are equipped with the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG so there isn’t a reason to miss the manual box. As far as diesel offerings go, the Compass gets a 2.0-litre engine which offers decent grunt and economy. Additionally, it comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission which is also quite clever and it also offers four-wheel-drive, which the Karoq and T-Roc miss out on.

ENGINE SPECSKaroqT-RocCompass
Engine (P)1.5L, i41.5L, i41.4L i4
Engine (D)NANA2.0L i4
Power (P)147hp147hp160hp
Power (D)NANA180hp
Torque (P)250Nm250Nm250Nm
Torque (D)NANA350Nm
Transmission (P)7-speed DSG7-speed DSG6-M / 6-DCT
Transmission (D)NANA6-M / 9 AT
All-Wheel-DriveNoNo4×4

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Dimensions

In terms of sheer size, the T-Roc takes a beating against the Karoq and Compass. While the Compass is the longest and tallest among the three, the Karoq is the widest in the segment meaning shoulder room would be the best amongst the lot. The wheelbase of the Karoq and the Compass are comparable with the Karoq being marginally longer. But the Compass offers the largest tyres up to 18-inch wheels with a thicker profile that help the vehicle’s ability to soak up bumps thus improving ride quality.

DIMENSIONSKaroqT-RocCompass
Length mm438243424395
Width mm184118191818
Height mm162415731640
Wheelbase mm263815902636
Max Tyre Size215 / 55 R17215 / 55 R17225 / 60 R18

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Features

Things become interesting when it comes to feature offerings between the three models. Getting the common features out of the way, all three offer panoramic sunroofs, all around disc-brakes and voice command system with their in-car touchscreen infotainment systems. The differences between the three are fairly significant. The Karoq and the T-Roc both are equipped with the Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster, while the Compass uses an analogue set-up with a digital MID display in the middle. The headlamp set up in the Karoq and T-Roc are LEDs while the Compass uses Bi-Xenon lamps. The Compass only offers the mandatory rear parking sensors, while the Karoq and T-Roc are equipped with front and rear sensors. All three vehicles come with reversing cameras.

FEATURESKaroqT-RocCompass
SunroofPanoramicPanoramicPanoramic
Voice CommandsYesYesYes
Instrument ClusterFully DigitalFully DigitalAnalogue+MID
Airbags966
Brakes (F/R)Disc/DiscDisc/DiscDisc/Disc
HeadlampsLEDLEDBi-Xenon
Parking SensorsFront & RearFront & RearRear

Swipe or scroll left for full table

In terms of safety equipment, all three models comply with the mandatory safety requirements issued by the Indian government. ABS, EBD, speed alert, airbags and more are standard on all models. But with the Compass offers dual airbags as standard and up to 6 airbags in the top of the line model, the T-Roc comes with all the mandatory equipment along with 6 airbags as standard. However, the Karoq takes it to another level offering 9 airbags as standard along with many more driver assistance features.

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Price

Comparing prices of the three models, the T-Roc is being offered fully loaded with all the tech and features. But it is also the smallest in the segment and the price tag is quite high being a fully imported model. The Karoq offers the most amount of equipment and all of it is standard. Like the T-Roc, it is offered as a CBU in a single variant. With a comparable size against the Compass, the Karoq is a real alternative against the 4×2 variants of the Compass while offering more kit around the same price range. Although the Compass’ engine offering does trump the other two.

PRICEKaroqT-RocCompass
PetrolRs 24.99 lakhRs 19.99 lakhRs 16.4-21.9 lakh
DieselNANARs 17.9-24.9 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for full table

If a smaller vehicle with ample features is good enough for your needs, and you don’t require a larger vehicle, the T-Roc may be what you’re looking for. But for anything else, the Karoq or the Compass are pretty evenly matched. The Karoq offers a good level of equipment and safety kit, while the Compass offers better powertrain options. But if a 4×4 is a must-have in your SUV, the Compass is your best bet at the moment among the three.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Amphan cyclone: Maruti Suzuki announces measures like vehicle towing & more for damaged cars

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Ola Electric's Etergo AppScooter: Tesla of scooters with 240 km range and these great features

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Okinawa electric scooter colour configurator goes live: Here's how much more you pay for a custom paint

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Mercedes-Benz unleashes 1061hp! New AMG C63 Coupe, AMG GT R launched in India

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities