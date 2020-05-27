Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

The Skoda Karoq has finally been launched in India and it comes fully loaded to take on its rivals in the segment. But how does it compare against the Jeep Compass and its cousin the Volkswagen T-Roc on paper? We find out.

Skoda Auto India has launched the much-awaited Karoq, a mid-size SUV. The Karoq was launched during the brand’s first-ever virtual conference in India. The Skoda Karoq will take on rivals like the Jeep Compass and the upcoming 2020 Hyundai Tucson along with its cousin, the Volkswagen T-Roc. While we expect Tucson to arrive in a new avatar soon, we tried to find out which of the three – Karoq, T-Roc and Compass, is the best in a specification comparison.

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Engine

As the VW Group has discontinued its diesel offering in the BS6 era in India, both the Karoq and the T-Roc are petrol only. However, the Compass continues to offer petrol and diesel engines. The Karoq and T-Roc both are powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit, the petrol engine in the Compass is a 1.4-litre turbo unit. While the Compass petrol offers more power and torque, the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the VW and Skoda siblings offer cylinder deactivation technology. The Compass is offered with a manual and DCT automatic options for the petrol, but the Karoq and T-Roc are equipped with the slick-shifting 7-speed DSG so there isn’t a reason to miss the manual box. As far as diesel offerings go, the Compass gets a 2.0-litre engine which offers decent grunt and economy. Additionally, it comes with a 9-speed automatic transmission which is also quite clever and it also offers four-wheel-drive, which the Karoq and T-Roc miss out on.

ENGINE SPECS Karoq T-Roc Compass Engine (P) 1.5L, i4 1.5L, i4 1.4L i4 Engine (D) NA NA 2.0L i4 Power (P) 147hp 147hp 160hp Power (D) NA NA 180hp Torque (P) 250Nm 250Nm 250Nm Torque (D) NA NA 350Nm Transmission (P) 7-speed DSG 7-speed DSG 6-M / 6-DCT Transmission (D) NA NA 6-M / 9 AT All-Wheel-Drive No No 4×4

Swipe or scroll left for full table

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Dimensions

In terms of sheer size, the T-Roc takes a beating against the Karoq and Compass. While the Compass is the longest and tallest among the three, the Karoq is the widest in the segment meaning shoulder room would be the best amongst the lot. The wheelbase of the Karoq and the Compass are comparable with the Karoq being marginally longer. But the Compass offers the largest tyres up to 18-inch wheels with a thicker profile that help the vehicle’s ability to soak up bumps thus improving ride quality.

DIMENSIONS Karoq T-Roc Compass Length mm 4382 4342 4395 Width mm 1841 1819 1818 Height mm 1624 1573 1640 Wheelbase mm 2638 1590 2636 Max Tyre Size 215 / 55 R17 215 / 55 R17 225 / 60 R18

Swipe or scroll left for full table

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Features

Things become interesting when it comes to feature offerings between the three models. Getting the common features out of the way, all three offer panoramic sunroofs, all around disc-brakes and voice command system with their in-car touchscreen infotainment systems. The differences between the three are fairly significant. The Karoq and the T-Roc both are equipped with the Virtual Cockpit fully digital instrument cluster, while the Compass uses an analogue set-up with a digital MID display in the middle. The headlamp set up in the Karoq and T-Roc are LEDs while the Compass uses Bi-Xenon lamps. The Compass only offers the mandatory rear parking sensors, while the Karoq and T-Roc are equipped with front and rear sensors. All three vehicles come with reversing cameras.

FEATURES Karoq T-Roc Compass Sunroof Panoramic Panoramic Panoramic Voice Commands Yes Yes Yes Instrument Cluster Fully Digital Fully Digital Analogue+MID Airbags 9 6 6 Brakes (F/R) Disc/Disc Disc/Disc Disc/Disc Headlamps LED LED Bi-Xenon Parking Sensors Front & Rear Front & Rear Rear

Swipe or scroll left for full table

In terms of safety equipment, all three models comply with the mandatory safety requirements issued by the Indian government. ABS, EBD, speed alert, airbags and more are standard on all models. But with the Compass offers dual airbags as standard and up to 6 airbags in the top of the line model, the T-Roc comes with all the mandatory equipment along with 6 airbags as standard. However, the Karoq takes it to another level offering 9 airbags as standard along with many more driver assistance features.

Karoq vs Compass vs T-Roc Price

Comparing prices of the three models, the T-Roc is being offered fully loaded with all the tech and features. But it is also the smallest in the segment and the price tag is quite high being a fully imported model. The Karoq offers the most amount of equipment and all of it is standard. Like the T-Roc, it is offered as a CBU in a single variant. With a comparable size against the Compass, the Karoq is a real alternative against the 4×2 variants of the Compass while offering more kit around the same price range. Although the Compass’ engine offering does trump the other two.

PRICE Karoq T-Roc Compass Petrol Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 16.4-21.9 lakh Diesel NA NA Rs 17.9-24.9 lakh

Swipe or scroll left for full table

If a smaller vehicle with ample features is good enough for your needs, and you don’t require a larger vehicle, the T-Roc may be what you’re looking for. But for anything else, the Karoq or the Compass are pretty evenly matched. The Karoq offers a good level of equipment and safety kit, while the Compass offers better powertrain options. But if a 4×4 is a must-have in your SUV, the Compass is your best bet at the moment among the three.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.