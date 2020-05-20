Skoda Karoq, Superb and Rapid BS6 launch on May 26: Price, specs, features

The three cars will fall in the price range of Rs 8 lakh-35 lakh, ex-showroom while the launch will happen digitally.

By:Published: May 20, 2020 4:46:45 PM

Yes, we had previously put the date as May 6, then 17 and now 26. The latest one is well, the right one. Why? Skoda has sent out invites for the same. The launch will happen in a digital fashion as will be the ‘new normal’. As far as digital conferences go, there will be a presiding person. He will list out the features and price. Since there are three models involved – Superb facelift, Karoq and Rapid facelift – the conference should be over within 20 minutes at the most.

We will start with the most affordable model from the line-up, the Rapid. The Skoda Rapid facelift will have a turbocharged petrol engine. This is something we saw in the Vento as well. However, it is the first time we will see turbocharged petrol in the Rapid. The 1.0-litre TSI will be paired exclusively (at launch) with a 6-speed manual transmission. A torque convertor is expected to be in the pipeline as well. There will be minor updates to the Rapid and this will include connectivity options. Expect a starting price of Rs 8 lakh.

There is also the Superb facelift. The Superb, like the other Skodas mentioned here, will be a petrol-only model. It will have a new 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. This engine is good for 190hp and will be paired to a DSG box. There will be two trims available – Laurin & Klement and Sportline. Expect the L&K to be priced Rs 3 lakh over the Sportline model. There are cosmetic enhancements in this car too.

The Karoq is the all-new car here. It comes in at a slightly higher price point than the now-defunct Yeti. It is based on the MQB platform and boasts a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor that is good for 150hp and 250Nm. We have seen this engine in the T-Roc as well. A DSG transmission will be offered.

