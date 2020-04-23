Skoda Karoq, new Rapid and Superb digital launch likely on May 6

The Skoda Superb, as well as the Rapid, will be facelifted models while the Karoq is an all-new offering that might be brought in limited numbers.

Skoda probably was waiting for this from quite some time. The ongoing pandemic definitely put a spanner in the works. New BS6 Skodas haven’t yet been launched in the Indian market. These were supposed to happen last month. However, the lockdown and it being stretched has delayed the launch/es. Now, it seems Skoda is ready with a new date, May 6. The launch is likely to happen digitally. Moreover, all three of their new or refreshed cars will possibly be launched. This includes the all-new Karoq, facelifted Rapid as well as the refreshed Skoda Superb. Out of all these models, only the Karoq will be a CBU and in one trim. The Rapid, as well as the Superb, will be petrol-only offerings.

The Karoq will come under the 2,500 units homologation relaxation rule. Like the Volkswagen T-Roc, this will be a fully-loaded model. It will have a full-LED headlight, projector fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lamps. The car measure 4,382mm in length X 1,841mm in width X 1,605mm in height while the wheelbase is 2,638mm. A 1.5-litre TSI engine will be on offer and it will make 148hp of power and 250Nm. Skoda will offer a 7-speed DSG transmission. A virtual cockpit awaits the driver while the infotainment system will be replete with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. This is a 5-seater model and the booking amount is Rs 50,000. Expect the car to be priced slightly above the T-Roc.

As for the Skoda Rapid, it is expected to get the 1.0-litre TSI engine from the Vento. This engine will be tuned to make 108hp of power and 175Nm. It will be available with either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter. There will be multiple changes to the exterior including LED lights and plus upholstery revisions inside.

The Skoda Superb too has undergone a facelift internationally. This is the model that will come to India. It will be powered by the updated 1.8-litre petrol engine. A choice of 6-speed manual or DSG will be offered to customers.

