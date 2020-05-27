Skoda Karoq launched in India at Rs 24.99 lakh with these features

The finance scheme would allow customers to buy now and pay in Diwali. They are also assuring 50% assured buyback after 36 months and an exchange programme by their Skoda certified pre-owed cars programme.

The last four months — with zero sales in April 2020 — have not dampened Skoda Auto India’s optimism as the company unveiled its new SUV, the Karoq, on Tuesday, in the hope that buyers in India would continue with their fascination with SUVs. The compact SUV Karoq is priced at `24.99 lakh and comes with a 1.5-litre BS-VI petrol engine.India will be among the top five markets for Skoda, Zac Hollis, brand director, Skoda Auto India, said. They have already received bookings for this car here and are enthused about prospects in India, Hollis said. The company is putting its infrastructure in place and targets to sell 1 lakh cars annually in India, he said. Hollis said to attract car buyers further, they are launching finance schemes that will take care of the initial cost of acquisition. They would offer customers 100% finance at 8.99% with six-month EMI holidays. The finance scheme would allow customers to buy now and pay in Diwali. They are also assuring 50% assured buyback after 36 months and an exchange programme by their Skoda certified pre-owed cars programme.

While 2020 has been a difficult year with four dismal months, the year is a milestone for Skoda as it is celebrating its 125th anniversary, Hollis said. Operational challenges to resume production, supply chain, logistics and distributions remain but more challenging was battling negative sentiments in the market, he said. The company has 80 dealerships in 65 cities, which will go up to 200 touchpoints in 150 cities by 2025. Skoda also launched the upgraded Skoda Rapid and Skoda Superb cars. The company launched its new BS-VI range of cars with three turbocharged stratified injection (TSI) engine options with a capacity of 1.0 litre, 1.5 and 2.0 litre. The Skoda Rapid 1.0 and Skoda Superb 2.0 have been upgraded with new BS-VI engines and are priced at `7.49 and `29.99 lakh, respectively.

