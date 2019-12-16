Skoda Karoq India launch timeline confirmed: MG Hector rival to get petrol engine initially!

Skoda has finally confirmed that the Karoq SUV will be launched in India in the month of April 2020. The said timeline was confirmed by none other than Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India. Hollis also confirmed that the Karoq will be initially sold in a petrol version only and will arrive here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Based on the company's MQB platform, the Karoq will get a similar styling that is seen on the bigger Kodiaq. Talking of the cabin, the new Skoda Karoq will get a large touchscreen infotainment system, supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The interiors will come with an all-black theme for a sportier feel. Hollis has not confirmed the exact engine options for the upcoming India-spec Skoda Karoq.

You can expect the SUV to draw power from a 1.0-litre TSI engine that is good for producing 113hp of power along with 175Nm of peak torque. The Karoq might also get a 1.5-litre TSI engine that develops 148hp of power along with 250Nm of peak torque. These two engine options are already there on the Karoq in the international markets. A diesel engine could be added at a later stage on the India-spec model.

The upcoming Skoda Karoq is one of the four car launches that the company will come up with in year 2020. The brand is all set to launch the Octavia RS 245 at the 2020 Auto Expo in February next year. The performance sedan will be sold in limited numbers, 200 units to be precise, and bookings for the same will commence at the biennial event only.

