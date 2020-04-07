Skoda Karoq India first look: Volkswagen T-Roc rival’s specs, features

The Skoda Karoq is built of the same block as the Volkswagen T-Roc and will share it's mechanicals but both SUVs have a different feature set

Updated: April 7, 2020 11:39:32 AM

 

Skoda is in the driver’s seat at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL). The brand will redesign the emergence of the group in India. This was quite evident at the group night before the expo as well as at the grand stage. Skoda displayed it’s upcoming products for our market and this included the Karoq SUV. The Skoda Karoq is a 5-seater SUV that is built on the veritable MQB platform. Skoda India started bookings of the SUV a few weeks ago. Now the vehicle specifications and features for our market have been revealed.

The Skoda Karoq measures 4,382mm X 1,841mm X 1,605mm for the length, width and height respectively. It’s wheelbase is 2,638mm. This brings it in the same ballpark as the recently-launched Volkswagen T-Roc. The Karoq has got all-LED headlights with swiveling function, projector fog lights, LED turn indicators as well as tail lights. The alloy wheels are 17-inchers, we believe.

In the cabin, one will find beige leather upholstery. Like the T-Roc, even the Karoq will be sold in one trim. The driver’s seat is powered and also has memory functions. A panoramic sunroof too is on the features list. What’s more, there is also the virtual cockpit that is customisable as well. The infotainment system features Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. There is also Mirror Link. Dual-zone climate control too is being offered. LED ambient lighting too is on offer. The Skoda Karoq has a boot space of 521 litres with all the seats in place.

There will be a lone petrol engine on offer. This 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine is the same unit as the one in the T-Roc, with cylinder deactivation and makes 148hp power as well as 250Nm torque. The gearbox is a 7-speed DSG. While the mileage hasn’t been discussed by the company, expect around 14kmpl, especially given that there is engine stop-start too.

Safety wise, the Skoda Karoq SUV gets nine airbags, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, Hill Start Assist and more features. This is obviously more than what the T-Roc offers.

Skoda will price the Karoq at a premium over the T-Roc. The car will be brought in as a CBU with limited numbers available. The T-Roc is priced at Rs 20 lakh and we can expect the Skoda to be above this. We believe the Karoq will be priced at Rs 20.99 lakh, ex-showroom. This will ensure Skoda’s premium strategy plus will be a good price to take on the rivals. Speaking of which, the Skoda Karoq will take on the aging Jeep Compass as well as the upcoming all-new Hyundai Tucson in this segment. The rivals though both offer petrol and diesel engines. It is interesting to note that for the Karoq’s 7-speed DSG, the Tucson will have an 8-speed gearbox whereas the Compass has a 9-speed unit.

