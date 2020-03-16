Skoda Karoq and BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI bookings open: Deliveries to commence in April

Skoda confirmed late last year that the Karoq SUV will be initially sold in a petrol version only and will arrive here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

By:Updated: March 16, 2020 6:13:29 PM
skoda karoq bookings openSkoda Karoq

Skoda India has announced the opening of bookings for the new BS6 Rapid 1.0 TSI as well as the upcoming Karoq for a refundable fee of Rs 50,000, across all authorised dealership facilities in the country and online as well. The pre-booked Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI and the Karoq will be delivered to customers starting 14 April and 06 May 2020, respectively.

Skoda confirmed late last year that the Karoq will be initially sold in a petrol version only and will arrive here as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). Based on the company’s MQB platform, the Karoq will get a similar styling that is seen on the bigger Kodiaq.

The SUV will come powered by a 148 hp 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission. A diesel engine could be added at a later stage for the India-spec model. In addition, it features a panoramic sunroof, a virtual cockpit, and nine airbags. The upcoming Skoda Karoq is one of four car launches that the company will come up with in the year 2020.

new RAPID 1.0 TSI - toSkoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

Also read: Volkswagen India expects SUVs to make up 60% of sales by 2024

“Our SUV model range caters to a growing class of discerning customers with the taste for luxury as well as the right ‘value for money’ proposition. While retaining its strong family characteristics, the much-anticipated KAROQ will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO’s success in India,” Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said.

“The state of the art 1.0 TSI (Turbocharged Stratified Injection) petrol engine, to be introduced with the ŠKODA RAPID, is central to our BS-6 powertrain and fuel strategy – offering an exceptional power output as well as excellent fuel economy. ŠKODA brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts, from across the nation, now have the opportunity to pre-book our latest offerings and secure a priority status,” he added.

