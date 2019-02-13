Skoda Kamiq spied testing: All-new compact SUV to unveil at Geneva Motor Show in March

Skoda revealed design sketches of the Kamiq in January this year and earlier this year, the manufacturer revealed the interior of the brand new compact SUV. And now, the good men at Motor1 have posted spy photos of upcoming Skoda without camouflage. Slated to unveil during the Geneva Motor Show due to be held from 7 to 17 March, Skoda Kamiq will come underpinned by VW Group’s modular MQB A0 platform, hence should boast of generous interior space.

With a wheelbase of 2,651 millimetres, Skoda Kamiq will have a generous knee clearance of 73 millimetres for the rear passengers. The boot volume is 400 litres, which can be extended to 1,395 litres with the rear seat backrests folded down.

Based on the spy photos, Skoda Kamiq like a compact version of the Kodiaq. The body-coloured camouflage may make it look a bit unflattering but expect the Kamiq to carry design cues from the Vision X concept from last year which looked rather quite good.

The Kamiq will be the second Skoda car to feature the manufacturer's new interior design philosophy which was first introduced in the Skoda Vision RS concept. The Kamiq will have the option of the Virtual Cockpit, featuring one of the largest displays in the segment at 10.25 inches.

Skoda to lead Volkswagen’s India operations: New MQB A0 platform to spawn Ford EcoSport rival

As for Skoda Kamiq's launch in India, there is so far no confirmation but the manufacturer will be launching an SUV based on heavily localised MQB A0-IN platform. The name of the SUV has not been revealed yet. There have been talks of Skoda Vision X concept SUV making its debut at 2020 Auto Expo and a number of other products based on the same platform will be introduced eventually.

Skoda India has been put in charge for VW Group's operation in the country and plans to bring new sub-compact cars and SUVs based on its MQB A0 platform which in India is known as the MQB-A0-IN.