Skoda Kamiq interior revealed: Unveil at Geneva Motor Show in March

Skoda Kamiq is now that much closer to a formal unveil during the upcoming Geneva Motor Show due to be held in the second week of March. But before, Skoda lift covers off it, the interior of the upcoming SUV has been revealed. The Kamiq will be the second Skoda car to feature the manufacturer's new interior design philosophy which was first introduced in the Skoda Vision RS concept. The Kamiq will have the option of the Virtual Cockpit, featuring one of the largest displays in the segment at 10.25 inches.

Skoda Kamiq's instrument panel gets new elaborate ornamentation and the front door panels feature a soft foam surface. There is also ambient lighting, available in the colours copper, red or white. The colours add further to the interior tones' appeal and provide contrast to the stitching on the seat covers.

An upholstery option is available - Suedia, a fine microfiber material and for additional comfort, Skoda will also offer the new Kamiq with optional heating for the windscreen, rear seats, and steering wheel.

Skoda Kamiq sketch

Based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), Skoda Kamiq boasts of generous interior space with a wheelbase of 2,651 millimetres, and it has a generous knee clearance of 73 millimetres in the back. The boot volume is 400 litres, which can be extended to 1,395 litres with the rear seat backrests folded down.

As for Skoda's plan for India, the manufacturer has been put in charge for VW Group in the country and plans to bring new sub-compact cars and SUVs based on its MQB A0 platform which in India is known as the MQB-A0-IN.

A Skoda SUV based on the heavily localised MQB A0-IN platform will be launched in India, however, the manufacturer has not yet revealed its name. There have been talks of Skoda Vision X concept SUV making its debut at 2020 Auto Expo and a number of other products based on the same platform will be introduced eventually.