Skoda Kamiq GT revealed: A Sporty and aggressive compact SUV!

Skoda has revealed the Kamiq GT in China. It joins the ranks of the Kodiaq GT which was launched in our neighbouring country recently. The Kamiq GT is based on the standard Kamiq SUV which is currently on sale in the Chinese market. In comparison to the standard version of this compact SUV, the GT comes with several design tweaks which gives it a slightly sporty and aggressive exterior design. One of the most prominent changes that you see on the Kamiq GT is the coupe-like roofline at the back.

At the front, the Skoda Kamiq GT comes with revised headlamps and a redesigned bumper along with additional chrome treatment. The front grille has been completely blacked-out. On the side, you get new 17-inch alloy wheels. Though the width and the wheelbase of the Kamiq GT remain the same, its length has been increased by 19 mm. Moving on to the back, the tail-lamps also feature a new design.

The cabin layout of the Skoda Kamiq GT remains the same as before. But in sync with sporty iteration, the interior too comes with minor cosmetic changes. The seats get contrasting stitching along with horizontal stripes. In addition to this, there is GT badging on the dashboard as well as on the headrests. The Kamiq GT continues to come with all the bells and whistles.

Skoda is yet to officially reveal the engine specifications of the Kamiq GT. It is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of churning out 141 hp of power.

The Skoda Kamiq GT is unlikely to reach Indian shores. Just like the Kodiaq GT, it will remain a China-only model. That said, the standard Kamiq will be launched in India very soon. Skoda is going to develop an India-spec version and will base it on the MQB-AO-IN platform. Localization will result in aggressive prices.