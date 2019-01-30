Skoda KAMIQ design sketches out! Two-part LED headlamp design first time for Skoda!

Skoda has today shown the exclusive design sketches of its new KAMIQ SUV, revealing closer design details on the new car. The sketches sent by the Czech carmaker shows the authoritative design language of the SUV and reveals newer details like the split headlights with daytime running lights. For the first time, the company has given a car the two-part LED headlamp design with the daytime running light strips which are positioned above the main headlights.

At the front, the car gets a wide, upright radiator grille, which comes with double slats, as typically seen in the design language of Skoda SUV cars. The new KAMIQ also get Skoda’s first dynamic indicators at both the ends. The car’s design is visually elongated by its striking tornado line which perfectly harmonizes with sharp roofline design of the KAMIQ.

Bits like large sized wheels, modern looking diffuser, tall and muscular bonnet along with its high ground clearance makes the SUV look butch and authoritative in visual appeal. And what’s also interesting is the fact that KAMIQ is the first SUV in Europe to come with untraditionally positioned Skoda logo at the middle of the tailgate.

Oliver Stefani, ŠKODA Chief Designer said: “In our new KAMIQ city SUV we’ve implemented a completely new headlamp configuration. The two-part headlamps with daytime running lights above are a first for ŠKODA. They give the KAMIQ a unique appearance and represent another interpretation of our successful SUV design language.”

The new Skoda SUV will officially debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show. So stay tuned as Express Drives brings you more updates on the same.