Skoda Kamiq compact SUV launching in 2020: How interiors compare to Hyundai Creta & Tata Harrier!

Of the Volkswagen brands in India, Skoda announced last year that they will form the spearhead for the group in India going forward. Now with the management side of it already streamlined, the brand will now turn to individual products with which they will begin their Indian Crusade. The first of which is the Skoda Kamiq, a compact SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and the fresh new Tata Harrier. The Kamiq which debuted globally in Sketch last month will be based on VWs MQB A0 platform and will make its international debut at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show next month. Sources in Volkswagen in India have confirmed that work on the India-specific version of the Kamiq (that might well be called by some other name) has already begun. Expect the India specific version to debut at the 2020 Auto Expo followed by a launch later in the year.

Skoda Kamiq vs Tata Harrier vs Hyundai Creta

Skoda Kamiq will unveil at 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March.

Remember when we say that it will contend with the likes of the Creta and the Harrier, it will be a Skoda so it will be slightly premium to the segment. Expect more features than the Hyundai Creta and the Tata Harrier too, with Skoda having already confirmed that the interiors are likely to be carried forward from the Skoda Scala hatchback. Of course, the wooden trim might get a miss.

While the Tata Harrier interiors does have very impressive interiors, the Skoda will still stand out!

The highlight of the interiors will be the floating-style 9.2-inch touch screen flanked by buttons on each side for ease of access on the move. There is a very angular design in the interiors, the trapezoidal airconditioning vents add to the symmetry of the design. Theirs a phone holder with wireless charger and USB ports that sit under the climate control switches in the centre tunnel. But that’s not all, there is a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit that will draw inspiration from other Skoda’s in India like the Octavia and the Kodiaq. The display is split between two dials that can be customised to show an array of information like navigation, vehicle information and playback information.

The Hyundai Creta and the Tata Harrier in comparison have properly equipped infotainment systems with the Harrier even featuring a single digital MIDI display, but fall slightly short of the Skoda’s equipment. Features like heated windscreens, rear seats and steering wheel. The only place that the Kamiq will lose out is in terms of boot space of which it has only 400litres, expandable to 1,395 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Overall, the Kamiq will be a properly luxurious addition to the segment albeit with a premium price tag.