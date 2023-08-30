It is unlikely that these two models will come to India. Skoda hasn’t revealed details about the powertrain options as of now.

Skoda is primed to launch the Kodiaq and Superb generations. Skoda introduces refurbished interiors which include a digital cockpit, a 12.9-inch infotainment display, and a head-up display. Some model-first features have been added to all new Kodiaq and Superb such as the gear selector has been repositioned to the steering column hence making it more accessible.

Skoda has now started to use upholstery made from 100% recycled polyester, which has been used in the new models. Adding to the “firsts” in the model are Skoda Smart dials that integrate haptic and digital components giving access to an array of vehicle functions.

Peter Olah, Head of Interior Design at Škoda Auto, explains, “Škoda interiors stand for intuitiveness, simplicity, customer focus, and smart solutions. Our latest innovation, Škoda Smart Dials, has expanded the intuitive options for controlling the car’s functions, combining the best of both worlds: physical controls and digital displays. The fresh interiors of the Kodiaq and Superb now feature a large, free-standing display, a steering column-mounted gear selector, and an uncluttered centre console.”

New Kodiaq and Superb Interior

The Czech carmaker adopts a combination of haptic and digital controls for its new vehicles. The new models will have three rotary push buttons placed under the infotainment screen with a 32-mm digital display.

The new models will have three rotary push buttons placed under the infotainment screen with a 32-mm digital display.

The new addition to the interior indicates towards providing comfort and practicality. Skoda provides a phone box that comes with smartphone charging capabilities of up to 15 W. This feature is even enhanced in the Kodiaq as it gives charging space for two smartphones with an active cooling feature. The new models come with ergo seats infused with a pneumatic massage function.

Skoda has added two clever features to the new Kodaq and Superb: the umbrella in the driver’s door and the ice scraper. It has also replaced the traditional equipment lines with the design selection concept. For instance in Kodiaq, the buyer can either select lounge or eco suite in two colour options namely black or cognac. The essence trim level Superb is being offered in the Design selection studio.

It is expected that Skoda can introduce its flagship SUV-sedan in India next year as imports.