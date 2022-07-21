Skoda introduces new features in Kushaq

The updated Kushaq now gets a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard, all variants powered by the 1-litre TSI powertrain are now equipped with the start-stop recuperation system.

Skoda has shuffled the list of features on the Kusaq variants to appeal to more customers. The carmaker has now added more features to the mid-size SUV Kushaq to commemorate one year of model launch in the country.

The updated Kushaq now gets a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across the range.

Besides, all variants powered by the 1-litre TSI powertrain are now equipped with the start-stop recuperation system as standard, it added.

The feature has led to improved fuel efficiency by 7-9 per cent, the automaker stated.

The interiors now feature a 8 inches infotainment system with knobs and buttons, enhancing ergonomics and ease of use.

Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said, “The Kushaq is the hero of INDIA 2.0 and one year on, it has been instrumental in the company climbing one sales peak after another, with a legion of happy and satisfied customer.”

He also added, “In line with our customer-centric approach, we use this landmark occasion in the Kushaq’s life cycle to introduce a host of updates that further enhance the user experience and all-new variants providing more value to our fans and users.”

In order to strengthen its presence in India, the German automotive group Volkswagen announced in 2018 that it would invest one billion euros (Rs 8.1 crore) between 2019 and 2021.

On behalf of Volkswagen Group, Skoda has been leading the India 2.0 project since June 2018. So far, Kushaq and Slavia have been launched in India under the initiative.