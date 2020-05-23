Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Skoda has released a quirky teaser for pyjama party launch event scheduled for May 26 which will see three models being introduced in the Indian market.

By:Published: May 23, 2020 8:03:02 PM

Due to coronavirus lockdown, Skoda India was forced to postpone their plans for new model launches and were also forced to halt production. Manufacturing is now underway, albeit with safety precautions in place for the workforce. With the lockdown guidelines now being relaxed, car manufacturers are now allowed to resume with caution. On May 26, Skoda India will launch three new models, its first in the BS6 era.

The automaker has released a teaser video for the event which will be held virtually, at an online-only event. An event everyone can attend from their home, in their “Pyjamas”. It will be the brand’s first-ever virtual event.

On May 26, Skoda India will launch the much-awaited Karoq SUV which will take on the Jeep Compass. Additionally, the new 2020 Skoda Superb facelift will also be launched while the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine powered Skoda Rapid will finally make its arrive.

The Skoda Karoq will come powered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is good for 147hp and 250Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission. The Karoq is expected to be offered in a single variant that will come fully loaded, available in six exterior colour schemes.

The Skoda Superb will get mild updates with an upgraded BS6 engine. In the BS6 era, Skoda India is taking a “petrol only” route, and the Superb will follow suit. The 2020 Superb will feature a new 190hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine equipped with a 7-speed DSG as well. Only two variants are expected to be offered — the top of the line Laurin & Klement (L&K) and Sportline.

The third car that will be introduced will be the updated BS6 model of the Skoda Rapid. A new 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine is confirmed to be offered paired with a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and a 6-speed manual transmission. The price of all three models will be officially announced on Tuesday.

