Skoda India to launch three new cars by June 2021: One all-new and two variants

All three cars will be available only with turbo petrol engines whereas there will also be a choice of manual with the Skoda Kushaq while the others will come exclusively with automatic transmissions.

It can be said that after Skoda India took over the mantle of charting the future for Volkswagen in India, things definitely have been looking up. Skoda India director, Zac Hollis, is one active person on social media. He interacts directly with customers, addresses their concerns and even gives them his email id to forward grievances on. He is also quite upfront when it comes to letting customers know how much they got to wait for their new cars. Sharing upcoming launches as well as showroom details is another thing that Zac engages on social media. Interestingly enough, Zac’s tweets and responses lead us to believe that three new Skoda cars are ready to grace our roads by end-June 2021. Out of these, one is the all-new Kushaq whereas the other two are the facelifted Skoda Octavia as well as the Kodiaq petrol.

Skoda India recently revealed the Kushaq in a camouflaged form. The car is supposed to take after the Vision IN concept that was shown at the Auto Expo 2020. This should ensure that it should look properly handsome and have the road presence to match that of the other SUVs in the segment. The Kushaq will come with the choice of two petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI – the latter featuring cylinder deactivation. A choice of manual or DSG will be given to the customer. The smaller engine as well as manual will allow Skoda to have a very nice entry point especially given that the Kushaq will square off against the new Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

The Skoda Octavia is also expected by June 2021. It will have a 2.0-litre TSI engine that will deliver 190hp of power. Recently the Octavia was revamped and brought in many new goodies, internationally. We expect the same features to be present in the Indian model. Apart from the ageing Hyundai Elantra, India currently doesn’t have any C+ -segment sedans. The Skoda Octavia 2021 will give customers another option to smaller SUVs.

Speaking of SUVs, Skoda India will also bring the Kodiaq back in petrol form. Much-loved in its diesel BS4 avatar, the Kodiaq will also have the same 190hp engine as the Octavia. There are also talks of the RS version making its way here. The Kodiaq will also have connectivity options thereby enhancing its value-for-money propositions amongst the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour and Mahindra Alturas.

