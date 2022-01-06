Skoda India to launch six cars in 2022: Slavia deliveries in March

Skoda also recently introduced Compact Workshops, which make aftersales facilities accessible in all rural areas having a sales branch. These will enable the brand to cater to more than 60 rural cities in India in 2022.

In preparation for the new year and building on its momentum created last year, Skoda Auto India today announced that it will be launching six new products in the Indian market this year. The first one on this list will be the Kodiaq facelift launching on the 10th of January, followed by the Skoda Slavia. With the help of positive numbers returned by the Kushaq, Skoda Auto aims to triple its annual sales volume in 2022.

From 10,387 cars sold in 2020, Skoda Auto India achieved a triple digit growth of 130% with 23,858 units sold in 2021. For 2022, Skoda aims to triple the 2021 sales volumes, keeping the mid-term target of 1,00,000 units set for 2025.

The growth in 2021 and the projection for 2022 is based on the successful implementation of the first leg of the India 2.0 project. A project that involved the development of the MQB A0 IN platform made specifically for India, that formed the base for the launch of the Kushaq.

After the Kodiaq facelift on 10 January, the all-new Slavia, built on the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Kushaq, will be launched in India.

The new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift made its global debut in April this year. To be available in petrol-only version, the facelifted version of the SUV gets some cosmetic tweaks along with new features. The SUV features slimmer LED headlamps with Matrix technology along with LED DRLs and it runs on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It will get a 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 187 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine will come mated to a 7-speed DSG and the power will be channeled to all four wheels.

Furthermore, there will be enhancements across the product line-up, which include updates to the Kushaq, Octavia and Superb.

Under the India 2.0 project, Skoda also plans to stregthen its dealership network across the country. With over 175 touchpoints in 2021 the brand has already increased its presence by almost 50%. In 2022, the netwrok will be taken up from 175 to 225 touchpoints.

The manufacturer is also rolling out new avenues for ramp up sales volumes for 2022, including ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ brand, ‘Corporate Sales’ initiatives, increase penetration in rural markets and also continued focus on dealer manpower training.

The plan is to activate the ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ brand across all outlets in 2022. On the ‘Corporate Sales’ front, the brand has already facilitated tie-ups with banks & financial institutes, and has recorded a 127% growth in 2021 over 2020. The objective is to further increase the corporate sales penetration to around 30% in 2022.