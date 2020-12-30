Skoda India to hike prices from Jan 1: Rapid, Karoq, Superb to get costlier by this much

Skoda cars are expected to get more expensive from January 2021 by upto 2.5%. Skoda also has big plans for India with a number of new product launches around the corner.

Skoda Auto India has announced that prices for all its models will see an increase from January 2021. Due to the increase in input costs and rising foreign exchange rates, Skodas will get dearer from January 1. the Czech brand’s current model line up includes the Rapid and Superb sedans, in addition to the direct-imported (CBU) model – Karoq SUV. All three models are to see their prices rise by up to 2.5%. In the recent past, automakers have a tendency to hike their prices marginally ever year, citing similar reasons. Already, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, MG, Mahindra, Renault, Nissan, Isuzu along with luxury players like BMW and Audi will also increase prices for their products.

The Skoda Octavia RS 245 model is also advertised on the brand’s website. But, it was introduced in limited numbers of 100 units being imported. While a majority have been sold, some units are reportedly still up for grabs. Additionally, the Karoq SUV which is also an imported model is said to be sold out for 2020. It is believed that the next import batch of the Karoq SUV is expected to go arrive soon.

Other models on sale include the flagship sedan — Skoda Superb facelift which was launched in mid-2020. Additionally, the Skoda Rapid sedan was launched with the new 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor. We recently drove the Marco Polo manual variant, you can read out thoughts on the latest iteration of the Skoda Rapid here.

Skoda Auto India 2021 Launch Plans, Upcoming Models

The Kodiaq BS4 model was discontinued in April 2020. Skoda is expected to reintroduce the Kodiaq SUV in its BS6 guise. Additionally, the all-new Skoda Octavia is confirmed to be launched in early 2021. It will be followed by Skoda’s first India specific model based on the MQB-AO IN platform. The model would be a compact SUV (Skoda Vision IN) which would rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Sonet and the Nissan Kicks. Subsequently, a sedan model based on the same underpinnings is also said to arrive sometime in the second half of 2021.

