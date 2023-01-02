Skoda India sells 53,721 cars in 2022: Kushaq, Slavia boost sales

Skoda India 2022 Sales: Skoda Auto India sold 53,721 cars in 2022, recording a 125 percent YoY growth. The company’s newer models like Slavia and Kushaq helped it to boost its sales.

Skoda Auto India has revealed its sales figures for the calendar year 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker sold 53,721 cars last year, which is more than double of the 23,858 cars it sold in 2021, recording a 125 percent YoY growth. This is Skoda’s best-ever sales performance since it made its India debut in 2002.

Skoda India December 2022 Car Sales:

The company also revealed its sales tally for December 2022. Last month, Skoda sold 4,788 cars in India compared to 3,234 units sold in December 2021, resulting in a 48 percent YoY growth. The company’s newer models like the Skoda Slavia sedan and the Kushaq mid-size SUV helped it to boost its sales.

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “2022 will always stand as an unforgettable year for us, we doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers, our SLAVIA sedan has provided massive impetus to the premium mid-size sedan category and the KUSHAQ SUV has got a full 5-stars in the latest Global NCAP crash tests and is officially India’s safest car.”

He further added, “The credit for these achievements goes out to our teams, our dealer partners and above all to our fans and customers whose love and faith in brand ŠKODA has enabled this success and our Biggest Year yet.” As a part of its India 2.0 initiative, Skoda Auto has also exceeded the target of 225 sales and service touchpoints and the company currently has close to 240 customer touchpoints across India.

