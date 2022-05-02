Skoda Auto India has managed to sell 5,152 cars in April 2022. The Czech carmaker registered a 436 per cent YoY growth in sales, thanks to the recently launched Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech car manufacturer managed to sell 5,152 cars in April this year. It is worth mentioning that this is the second-highest monthly sales volume in Skoda’s 2-decade history. The highest sales were in March 2022 when it sold 5,608 units in a month.

Skoda India has achieved a massive YoY growth of 436 per cent as in the same period last year, the company’s sales figures stood at just 961 units. Skoda’s good sales performance can be attributed to new products like the recently launched Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV. However, when compared on an MoM basis, it posted a decline of 8 per cent in sales.

Commenting on the sales performance, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The SLAVIA is a resounding success, while the KUSHAQ SUV continues finding newer homes. All of us at ŠKODA AUTO India and our partners have been doubling our efforts in expanding our network, increasing customer touchpoints, penetrating markets we were not present in and being closer and more accessible to our customers.”

He further added, “We have already crossed 190+ touchpoints so far and will only expand further. This ‘Beyond the Product’ approach is seeing us record consistent sales month on month.” In other news, Skoda recently introduced a new mid-spec Ambition Classic variant of the Kushaq. Moreover, the company will soon launch the range-topping Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition as well.

