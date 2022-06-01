Skoda Auto India has managed to sell 4,604 units in May 2022. The Czech carmaker registered a 543 per cent YoY growth in sales, thanks to the recently launched Skoda Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech car manufacturer managed to sell 4,604 units in May this year. It is worth mentioning that while Skoda registered a 543 per cent YoY growth in sales, on an MoM basis, the sales of the company are down by 10 per cent.

Skoda India has achieved a massive YoY growth of 543 per cent in May 2022 as in the same period last year, its sales figures stood at just 716 units. Skoda’s good sales performance can be attributed to new products like the Slavia and the Kushaq. However, when compared on an MoM basis, it posted a decline of 10 per cent in sales as the company sold 5,152 units in April 2022.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “It is heartening for us at ŠKODA that despite challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage, we are maintaining momentum with sales. Our innovative efforts to ensure our customers are not put through long waiting periods and take delivery of cars faster than wait times prevailing in the industry has been a key factor in our consistency.”

He further added, “I would like to thank our network employees and customers for their tremendous support in achieving such incredible annual sales growth.” In other news, Skoda Auto India recently digitised its showrooms across the country with some industry-first innovations to enhance its customers’ experience. The company is also continuously working to increase its touchpoints in India.

