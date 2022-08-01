Skoda Auto India sold 4,447 cars in July 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker registered a 44 per cent YoY growth, thanks to the new products like the Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India has revealed its sales figures for the month of July 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker sold 4,447 units in July this year, registering a 44 per cent YoY growth as in the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,080 units. The company’s steady growth can be attributed to new products like the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV.

It is worth mentioning that Skoda’s first product under the India 2.0 project was launched in July 2021 and it recently celebrated its first anniversary. Apart from Kushaq and Slavia, the Octavia and Superb are also performing well in their respective segments, says Skoda. However, when compared on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 26 per cent as it sold 6,023 cars in June 2022.

Commenting on the development, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “This is usually the period where big purchases are kept on hold as it’s the monsoon and deferred till the festive season kicks off. Yet, we have clocked in solid numbers on the back of our made-for-India, INDIA 2.0 cars, the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA. The OCTAVIA and SUPERB are doing well in their respective segments.”

He further added, “The KODIAQ has already sold out soon after its launch in January. We intend on keeping up this energy and shall very soon record 2022 as the Biggest Year yet for us in our 2-decade legacy in India.” Skoda India currently has more than 205 touchpoints across the country and the company aims to have 250 touchpoints by the end of this year.

