Skoda Auto India has revealed its sales figures for the month of August 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker sold 4,222 units in August this year, registering a 10 per cent YoY growth as in the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,829 units. The company’s steady sales growth can be attributed to new launches like the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq mid-size SUV.

Moreover, Skoda India managed to sell 37,568 cars in the first eight months of 2022, which is its highest-ever sales figure in a calendar year in the company’s 20+ years legacy with more than a quarter yet to go. This makes 2022 the biggest year ever for Skoda Auto in India. The previous best by the company was 34,678 units sold in 2012.

It is worth mentioning that while Skoda registered positive YoY growth, its MoM figures declined, though by a small margin only. When compared on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 5 per cent as it sold 4,447 cars in July 2022. Apart from Kushaq and Slavia, the Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq are also performing well in their respective segments, says Skoda.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “All of my communication this year has been about making 2022 the Biggest Year. And now, we have done it. This is a landmark moment for ŠKODA AUTO in India, and in the world. The credit to this achievement goes to our teams, our partners, and most importantly to our customers and our fans.”

He further added, “It is their trust in our brand that has made this feat possible. Moving ahead, we look forward to more mountains to climb and more horizons to conquer.”

