Skoda India Sales October 2022: Skoda Auto India sold 4,173 cars in October 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker recorded a 29 per cent YoY growth, thanks to Slavia and the Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker sold 4,173 units in October this year, registering a 29 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,226 units. Skoda’s sales growth can be attributed to newer products like the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq mid-size SUV.

It is worth mentioning that along with positive YoY growth, Skoda India also registered a healthy MoM increment. When compared on an MoM basis, its sales increased by 17.7 per cent as it sold 3,543 cars in September 2022. Besides mass-market products like Kushaq and Slavia, Skoda also sells Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq in the Indian market.

Skoda’s mid-size SUV, Kushaq, recently bagged a full 5-star rating for both adult and child occupant protection and emerged as the safest made-in-India car. It scored an impressive 29.64 points out of a total of 34 points for adult occupant safety. For child occupant protection, it earned 42 points out of a total of 49 points and its bodyshell has been rated stable.

Commenting on the announcement, Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, “The full 5-stars in adult and child occupancy under the newer and stricter Global NCAP crash test protocols is an extremely important and proud landmark for us. The KUSHAQ has set new benchmarks for safety, and is the safest car made-in-India. This is positively impacting our sales, as we are continuing our upward and stable momentum.”

He further added, “The new KUSHAQ Anniversary Edition is just our way of celebrating these multiple landmarks with our customers, fans, and partners. We are very confident to close this year on an even larger high, and more than double our annual sales compared to 2021.”

