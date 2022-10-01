Skoda India Sales September 2022: Skoda Auto India sold 3,543 cars in September 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker recorded a 17 per cent YoY growth, thanks to Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India has revealed its sales figures for the month of September 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker sold 3,543 units in September this year, registering a 17 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,027 units. Skoda’s sales growth can be attributed to newer products like the Slavia sedan and Kushaq mid-size SUV.

It is worth mentioning that while Skoda India registered positive YoY growth, its MoM figures declined by a fair margin. When compared on an MoM basis, its sales fell by 16 per cent as it sold 4,222 cars in August 2022. Besides mass-market products like Kushaq and Slavia, Skoda also sells Octavia, Superb, and Kodiaq in the Indian market.

Commenting on the sales performance, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We are absolutely delighted to continue the success story of ŠKODA’s Biggest Year in India. This is an excellent result and a great recognition of all the hard work of our team and our dealer partners.”

He added, “The KUSHAQ and SLAVIA models have been successfully established in the market and drive the sales impetus. In addition, our D-Segment products like the OCTAVIA and SUPERB are leading their respective categories. Our focus is now on further enhancing customer satisfaction and increasing ŠKODA customer touchpoints across India.”

From 175 touchpoints in December 2021, Skoda Auto India has widened its reach to 205+ touchpoints and it aims to hit the 250 mark by the end of 2022. Currently, India stands as the third largest market for Skoda Auto globally after Germany and Skoda’s home market, the Czech Republic. Through the first three quarters of 2022, the company also modernised all its showrooms to fully digitalised ones with interactive features.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates