Skoda India rebrands sales network, invests `120 crore

As part of its ‘India 2.0’ project, Skoda Auto India has successfully rebranded its entire network of 63 sales and 61 service touch points across 53 cities in India as per the new Corporate Identity and Design (CICD).

With the highest priority given to functionality, clear orientation and transparency, the Indian arm of Czech auto major has invested over `120 crore along with its dealer partners, in the largest rebranding campaign in its history in India, said a press release here on Thursday.

In line with the ‘India 2.0’ project, the corporate architecture, functional interiors, and rationalised business processes, aim to enhance the overall customer experience. The new dealership design architectural concept reflects Skoda’s philosophy expressed in the slogan — ‘Simply clever with a human touch’.

Zac Hollis, director (sales, service and marketing), Skoda Auto India Private said, "We have successfully rebranded its entire network of dealership facilities with a fresh, modern and ‘simply clever’ layout that elevates the presentation of the brand and is an important cornerstone of the Skoda-led ‘India 2.0’ project.”

The new architecture of the dealership facility is characterised by clear and simple shapes, a harmonious colour concept, modular design features and a modern lighting concept. The new exteriors of the dealerships will be the brand’s powerful statement during both day and night - clear, transparent, modern, and open.