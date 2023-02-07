According to Skoda, the Anytime Warranty is designed keeping in mind the older generations of the Kodiaq (TDI), Superb, Octavia, Yeti and the Rapid for a 1-year/20,000 km period.

Skoda Auto has introduced a customer initiative aimed at enhancing ownership experience and customer satisfaction called Anytime Warranty. It is a 1-year/20,000 km warranty package that can be used to enhance any existing standard or extended warranties.

Currently, Skoda India offers a 4-year/100,000 km standard warranty while the industry standard is claimed at about 3-years/75,000kms. In addition, Skoda also offered an option to extend the 4-year standard warranty to the 5th and 6th year/150,000 km under its peace of mind programme. The all-new Anytime Warranty is in addition to the existing standard and extended warranties and allows customers to have an additional warranty coverage of up to 8 years/150,000 km (whichever earlier).

According to Skoda, the Anytime Warranty is designed keeping in mind the older generations of the Kodiaq (TDI), Superb, Octavia, Yeti and the Rapid for a 1-year/20,000 km period. Any Skoda within 7 years of age and/or mileage less than 130,000 km is eligible for the Anytime Warranty post inspection and certification.All of these warranties – be it the standard, extended or the Anytime Warranty – are transferrable to the next owner.

Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto said that the brand’s journey in India is not going to be just about newer cars, but several innovations that provide an unparalleled ownership and maintenance experience for their customers.