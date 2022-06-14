Skoda India expands network to more than 205 touchpoints

Skoda Auto India has expanded its network to more than 205 touchpoints across 123 cities. The Czech carmaker now aims to have 250 touchpoints across the country by the end of this year.

Skoda Auto India has today announced that the company has expanded its network to more than 205 touchpoints across 123 cities. This Czech carmaker has registered a 19 per cent rise in touchpoints this year. For reference, the company ended 2021 with 175 touchpoints across 117 cities with an initial target of hitting 225 touchpoints by the end of 2022.

However, Skoda India says that the company is now aiming to hit 250 touchpoints by the end of this year, thanks to the overwhelming response to its new launches like the Kushaq, Slavia, and more. Skoda Auto India aims to continue expanding rapidly with plans for about 10+ touchpoints in each zone across the country.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

With this expansion, Skoda’s focus is to penetrate deep into important market clusters covering both metro and non-metro centres. In the eastern region, the company will be opening its first touchpoints in Nagaland and at Dibrugarh in Assam. At the same time, Skoda will be entering and adding centres in other regions like Gandhidham and Morbi – Gujarat, Ambala – Haryana, Amritsar – Punjab, Warangal – Telangana, Haldwani – Uttarakhand, etc.

Commenting on the announcement, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “While products are our heroes, INDIA 2.0 is also about being closer to our customers on all fronts. By rapidly increasing our customer touchpoints and expanding our network, we have the largest ever-presence of the ŠKODA brand in India. Not only have we expanded in quantity, but have also focused on quality with our revolutionary digitalised showrooms.”

Also Read: Top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2022: Tata Nexon to Mahindra XUV700

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.