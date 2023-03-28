Skoda India expands its 1.5-litre TSI offerings in India

Skoda has introduced the 1.5-litre TSI engine with the mid-spec Ambition trim of the Kushaq and Slavia.

Skoda India has expanded its 1.5-litre TSI offerings in India by introducing more variants of the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan. The carmaker has introduced the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the mid-spec Ambition variants of the two models, which have the option of either a manual or the DSG gearbox.

Before the update, the 1.5-litre engine option was available in the Style and Monte Carlo versions of the Kushaq and Slavia. Also, along with the engine and gearbox update, the two models are available with dual-tone paint schemes as well.

Model MT AT AT Dual-Tone Kushaq Ambition Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 16.84 lakh Slavia Ambition Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 16.24 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh

The 1.5-litre TSI engine makes 147bhp and 250Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch DSG gearbox. The Skoda Slavia competes directly with the new Hyundai Verna, which also gets a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a manual or a DCT, which makes 158bhp.

Speaking about the new variant launches, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda India, said, “Skoda has always attracted customers who are passionate about a car’s safety and driving dynamics. The 1.5 TSI engine is known globally, not only for power and torque but also for technology and efficiency.”

He added, “In line with demand and feedback from our customers, we have decided to introduce this advanced engine with Active Cylinder –Technology and plasma-coated cylinder liners in our best-selling trim on the Kushaq and Slavia. Both cars are key volume drivers for us and will play a pivotal role in our ‘Accelerated Growth’ strategy for 2023 and onwards.”