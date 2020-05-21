Skoda India car maintenance offer: Discounts on batteries, tyres and more

The Skoda service initiative will help people to get good discounts on AC cleaning as well as other facilities provided by the service centre.

Skoda India has started resuming operations following the government guidelines. This includes restarting dealerships as well as production. The company is also ready to launch its three new products and the first ones that are BS6 compliant. This includes the Skoda Karoq, Rapid and Superb models. These cars will be petrol-only models and feature turbocharged engines. Not only on the sales front but Skoda is also keen on the service aspect of it all. There are special offers being given by Skoda India on car maintenance.

The offer is valid till June 30, 2020 and is available at all Skoda dealerships. On purchase of a new battery, which is likely if you haven’t followed our lockdown maintenance tips, Skoda is giving out a 20 per cent discount. Not only this, given the COVID-19 situation, if you are going for Germkleen treatment as well as AC disinfection then Skoda India will give you a 20 per cent discount. If you are opting for only one of the treatments, then it is 15 per cent off. Moreover, customers get a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of two new tyres.

There are more such deals and Skoda says that the authorised service centre will be able to provide more details. One can also call 18002700260 for more information. Skoda India had recently recalled the older Superb models in India to fix a faulty turn indicator. These affected units were made between 2013-15. The service centre has confirmed to us that this job will merely take 30 minutes to be completed.

Given that service or rather the associated costs have been an Achilles heel for the VW group here, Skoda has been taking positive initiatives. This includes a six-year warranty, service estimations and other packages. The company is also ensuring that the aftersales costs remain as competitive as possible so that people enjoy Skoda cars.

