Skoda India announces Monsoon Service Campaign

Skoda Auto India announces its Monsoon Service Campaign. Customers will be able to avail the services under this campaign till August 7 2023. It includes a bunch of service, parts and maintenance offers aimed at enhancing ownership experience and customer satisfaction.

Skoda’s monsoon service campaign offers

Multiple offers are available under this campaign such as 15 percent discount on select parts and up to 10 percent off on select Value Added Services and accessories. Additional gifts will be given to those customers who upgrade to continental tyres. The Monsoon Service Campaign also includes a 20 percent discount on the second and third year of Road-Side Assistance.

Warranty offers under this campaign

In addition to standard warranty, Skoda’s customers will now be able to avail extended warranty. Skoda provides a 4-year/100,000 km standard warranty. Under Monsoon service campaign, Anytime warranty and additional roadside assistance will give effective warranty of up to 8 years or 150,000 kms of up to 9 years of road side assistance

Skoda cars in India

Skoda’s India portfolio includes Skoda Kushaq, Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kodiaq. The starting price of Skoda Kushaq and Slavia is Rs 11.59 Lakh (ex-showroom), going as high as 19.69 lakh to 18.68 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. On the other hand, Skoda Kodiaq starts from Rs 37.99 to Rs 41.39 Lakh (ex-showroom).