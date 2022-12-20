Skoda expands Enyaq range with three new models

In total, the Enyaq Coupe iV range now consists of four models, 80, 80 SportLine Plus, 80x SportLine Plus, and vRS.

Skoda has expanded its Enyaq Coupe iV range by adding three new models that will sit below the vRS sporting flagship. In total, the Enyaq Coupe iV range now consists of four models, 80, 80 SportLine Plus, 80x SportLine Plus, and vRS. The new models will be available to order from 17 January onwards.

All models of the Enyaq Coupe iV range get an 80kWh battery pack that has a range between 320 and 345 miles (515 to 555 km). All models support up to 135kW DC fast charging, offering 80 percent charge in 29 minutes, while a 7kW domestic wall box takes 13 hours.

Enyaq Coupe iV 80

The Enyaq Coupe iV 80’s prices start at £44,825 (Rs 45.04 lakh) and gets a full-length fixed panoramic sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED front and rear lights, ambient lighting, satellite navigation system, rearview camera and virtual cockpit. The vehicle gets Skoda’s Connect Infotainment Online and remote access, along with Wireless Smartlink and a 13-inch infotainment system as standard. Customers can also specify Lounge, Suite, and Eco Suite interiors as an option.

Enyaq Coupe iV 80 SportLine Plus

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV 80 SportLine Plus retails from £50,405 (Rs 50.65 lakh) and features sportier design elements. The vehicle gets a special Sports Design Selection interior that includes Microsuede and leather upholstery, heated sports seats and carbon-effect decorative inserts.

SportLine Plus models are additionally equipped with 20-inch Vega Anthracite metallic alloy wheels, full LED Matrix beam headlights, and black trims on the grille and window surround. Sports suspension is also fitted as standard, along with progressive steering, Tri-zone climate control, Adaptive Cruise Control and virtual pedal.

Enyaq Coupe iV 80x SportLine Plus

The Enyaq Coupe iV 80x SportLine Plus carries a price tag of £52,505 (Rs 52.76 lakh) onwards and gets the same equipment as the 80 SportLine Plus but comes with all-wheel drive with an additional motor mounted on the front axle and delivers 261bhp.

All four models of the Enyaq feature a 570-litre boot with the rear seats in position and up to 1,610 litres with them folded. The 5.3-inch Digital Cockpit can be supplemented by a head-up display as an option.