Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand’s first electric SUV launch in 2021

The Enyaq electric SUV has an enviable range, delectable features and should cost as much as the Skoda Kodiaq RS version.

Skoda’s first all-electric crossover based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform is nearly ready. While the name of the vehicle was disclosed earlier this year and it means “source of life” in Ireland, the other details are being revealed now. This includes the general silhouette the crossover will have. Skoda is offering customers a choice of three battery sizes, something which we saw Volkswagen doing with the ID3. There will also be five different power configuration variants on offer.

Skoda says that the Enyaq measures 4,648mm in length, 1,877mm in width, and 1,618mm in height. The Enyaq also has a wheelbase of 2,765mm, just shy of the Kodiaq’s 2,791mm. Boot capacity, as is the case with all Skodas, is humongous at 585 litres. Skoda has purposely set the loading lip lower so that it is easier to access the boot.

Coming back to the electric motors, Skoda offers a version that only powers the rear wheels while another variant will have AWD. The Enyaq iV 50, the base model, will have a 55kWh Li-ion battery. Skoda says that the 109kW motor will be placed at the rear while the range will be 340km. To put it into perspective, this is more than what Hyundai claims for the much-smaller Kona EV. If a 62kWh battery with a 132kW motor is used, the range climbs to 390km. This version will be called the Enyaq iV 60. As for the range-topping in terms of mileage, Enyaq iV 80 model, there is a 82kWh battery and 150kW motor. This one gives a claimed 500km range.

Skoda uses the largest motor with the AWD Enyaq models. These are called the 80X and vRS. Power outputs of 195kW and 225kW are the rated configurations respectively. Skoda says that both the variants can deliver a range of 460km. The acceleration from 0-100kmph is done in just 6.2s while the top speed is a respectable 180kmph. DC fast-charging stations can provide the SUV with 80 per cent juice in less than 40 minutes.

Skoda will also produce a limited edition ‘Founders Edition’. Only 1895 units will be made and the company says that there will be a different look to these variants as well as special features. The launch is scheduled for next year. India plans? Not for the next 3-4 years at least.

