Skoda Enyaq teased: Brand’s first electric SUV launch in 2021

The Enyaq electric SUV has an enviable range, delectable features and should cost as much as the Skoda Kodiaq RS version.

By:Published: May 8, 2020 2:37:18 PM

Skoda’s first all-electric crossover based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform is nearly ready. While the name of the vehicle was disclosed earlier this year and it means “source of life” in Ireland, the other details are being revealed now. This includes the general silhouette the crossover will have. Skoda is offering customers a choice of three battery sizes, something which we saw Volkswagen doing with the ID3. There will also be five different power configuration variants on offer.

Also Read Volkswagen ID3 revealed

Skoda says that the Enyaq measures 4,648mm in length, 1,877mm in width, and 1,618mm in height. The Enyaq also has a wheelbase of 2,765mm, just shy of the Kodiaq’s 2,791mm. Boot capacity, as is the case with all Skodas, is humongous at 585 litres. Skoda has purposely set the loading lip lower so that it is easier to access the boot.

Coming back to the electric motors, Skoda offers a version that only powers the rear wheels while another variant will have AWD. The Enyaq iV 50, the base model, will have a 55kWh Li-ion battery. Skoda says that the 109kW motor will be placed at the rear while the range will be 340km. To put it into perspective, this is more than what Hyundai claims for the much-smaller Kona EV. If a 62kWh battery with a 132kW motor is used, the range climbs to 390km. This version will be called the Enyaq iV 60. As for the range-topping in terms of mileage, Enyaq iV 80 model, there is a 82kWh battery and 150kW motor. This one gives a claimed 500km range.

Skoda uses the largest motor with the AWD Enyaq models. These are called the 80X and vRS. Power outputs of 195kW and 225kW are the rated configurations respectively. Skoda says that both the variants can deliver a range of 460km. The acceleration from 0-100kmph is done in just 6.2s while the top speed is a respectable 180kmph. DC fast-charging stations can provide the SUV with 80 per cent juice in less than 40 minutes.

Skoda will also produce a limited edition ‘Founders Edition’. Only 1895 units will be made and the company says that there will be a different look to these variants as well as special features. The launch is scheduled for next year. India plans? Not for the next 3-4 years at least.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Harley-Davidson appoints Jochen Zeitz as President & CEO: New plan to redefine brand

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

Tata Estate in a fantastically smashing electric avatar! Reimagined as a tribute to Ratan Tata

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

JK Tyre resumes partial operations during lockdown at three factories

Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

Skoda Octavia vRS245 deliveries: Most powerful Octavia delivered first in Goa

5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

5 upcoming sub-4m SUVs in India: Nissan Magnite, Tata HBX and more

BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore

BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore

Royal Enfield 'Tamraj': Custom-built Interceptor 650 is winning the internet with lots of oomph & character!

Royal Enfield 'Tamraj': Custom-built Interceptor 650 is winning the internet with lots of oomph & character!

VE Commercial Vehicles resumes production at 40% capacity at seven plants following new guidelines

VE Commercial Vehicles resumes production at 40% capacity at seven plants following new guidelines

India-bound Aprilia RS 660 key features out: Middleweight supersport to challenge Ninja ZX-6R

India-bound Aprilia RS 660 key features out: Middleweight supersport to challenge Ninja ZX-6R

5 Indian cars with best-in-segment legroom: Ideal long journey vehicles under Rs 10 lakh

5 Indian cars with best-in-segment legroom: Ideal long journey vehicles under Rs 10 lakh

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec

Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD launched: Droptop that does 0-100 km/h in 3.5 sec

How India can replace China as a global manufacturing hub post-COVID including auto sector

How India can replace China as a global manufacturing hub post-COVID including auto sector

Upcoming affordable hatchbacks: 2020 Hyundai i20, Maruti S-Presso CNG and more

Upcoming affordable hatchbacks: 2020 Hyundai i20, Maruti S-Presso CNG and more

Volvo cars to feature military aircraft technology LiDAR and here's what it'll do

Volvo cars to feature military aircraft technology LiDAR and here's what it'll do

How Honda is helping dealers survive the Coronavirus crisis as they open in green zones

How Honda is helping dealers survive the Coronavirus crisis as they open in green zones

How Suzuki became the only scooter, bike maker to report positive growth last fiscal

How Suzuki became the only scooter, bike maker to report positive growth last fiscal

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, M8 Coupé to launch in India on digital platforms tomorrow

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, M8 Coupé to launch in India on digital platforms tomorrow

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles re-opens factory with new Covid-19 safety guidelines

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles re-opens factory with new Covid-19 safety guidelines

Ford Puma ST hatch teased: Faster, sporty version's unveil later this year

Ford Puma ST hatch teased: Faster, sporty version's unveil later this year

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam takes over as the new Royal Enfield CFO

Kaleeswaran Arunachalam takes over as the new Royal Enfield CFO