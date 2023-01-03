Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV spied: India launch in 2023

The electric SUV is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack mated with an electric motor, and it is available in several different trim levels with different battery sizes and driving ranges globally.

The new spied images of the Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV finished in a black colour shade has leaked online while the SUV was juicing up at a charging station near Pune. According to media reports, the Czech automaker has imported the vehicle for testing purposes and plans to launch it around the second half of 2023.

The Enyaq iV is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which is specifically designed for electric vehicles.

The electric SUV is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack mated with an electric motor, and it is available in several different trim levels with different battery sizes and driving ranges globally.

The model spotted here is Enyaq iV 80x, which has the highest powertrain specifications. It comes with a 77kWh battery pack compatible with 125kW DC fast charger. The motor is equipped with both front and rear axle giving AWD and a total of 261bhp.

According to Skoda, the Enyaq iV 80x can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 6.9 seconds and has a WLTP-rated range of up to 513 km on a single charge, making it the longest-range electric vehicle available in India after it goes on sale.

The Enyaq iV is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations globally. Some of the features of the Enyaq iV include a digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather and microfibre fabric upholstery, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 19-inch Proteus alloy wheels and a range of advanced driver assistance features as well.