Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS revealed: first-ever electric vRS model

The Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS is the souped up version of the Czech brand’s EV. Boasting a limited top whack of 178 kmph, it generates 295 hp of peak power.

Select combinations of badges are famous around enthusiasts for their only meaning – performance. The case is very similar with the Skoda and vRS monikers as well. Now, the Czech brand has taken the veils off the performance version of its EV called the Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS. The performance-spec Enyaq Coupe is based on the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX unveiled last year in November.

The vRS version of the Skoda Enyaq Coupe possesses a slew of changes over its regular peer. A gloss black surround is used on the nose for the ‘Crystal Face’ grille, and the diffuser on the tail also follows this suit. The front grille on an EV hardly makes any sense, but the Enyaq Coupe vRS uses 131 LEDs to light it up. Around the rear, an LED light bar runs across the width. An optional Hyper Green paint scheme and 21-inch rims are available for the vRS model. As standard, the Skoda Enyaq Coupe vRS comes with 20-inch alloy wheels.

The interior features leather seats with contrast stitching and piping, vRS badged seats, a carbon fibre-like pattern for trim pieces, and a leather-style dashboard. All of it comes via the company’s Design Selection package. The remaining bits stay the same as the regular model. A 5.3-inch digital display for the instrument console, along with a 13-inch infotainment screen, can be seen on the dashboard. The vRS trim comes with three-zone climate control as standard fitment.

The big change is in the performance aspect of the Enyaq Coupe. The vRS badge brings along a total power output of 299 hp and 460 Nm of max torque. The top speed is limited to 178 kmph. Exclusive to the Enyaq Coupe vRS is the 82 kWh battery pack. It is indeed the largest one put to use on VW’s MEB platform. The suspension setup is the same that is offered on the Sportline trim of standard Enyaq. Well, it lowers the vehicle by 15 mm from the front end and by 10 mm from the rear end.