Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV official sketches revealed ahead of global premiere

The Czech carmaker is all set to debut the Enyaq Coupe iV, a sportier version of the Enyaq iV SUV. New sketches show a sloping roofline that goes well with large alloy wheels.

Skoda’s new EV, the Enyaq Coupe iV will be premiering on January 31, 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. As the name suggests, this is a coupe version of the Enyaq iV SUV that was launched back in 2020. Skoda has now teased us with a new official sketch of this upcoming vehicle that shows us a glimpse of what the final product could look like.

The front of the Enyaq Coupe iV will look similar to the SUV version. At the centre will be the signature Skoda grille, which in the higher trims could offer the optional Crystal Face. The grille will be flanked by familiar-looking headlamps. While the sketches show the vehicle in grey, Skoda says that the side skirts and the front apron will be body-coloured. Large 21-inch alloy wheels could also be offered on the vehicle with 18-inch ones coming as standard.

The main change comes in the form of the redesigned sloping roofline. In profile, the coupe has a much more sporty silhouette which goes very well with the large alloys. This sloping roof goes on to meet the boot lid which will have the Skoda lettering on it. Apart from this, the vehcile will also get C-shaped tail lamps. This change in design has resulted in a slightly smaller boot space of 470 litres, which is 15 litres less than its SUV counterpart.

The change in body style has also resulted in a lower drag coefficient figure of just 0.247. This has had a ripple effect on the range of the vehicle. While the SUV has a range of more than 520km, the coupe has stretched it to over 535km (WLTP). These figures are for the models equipped with the 77kWh batteries and a single motor.

While there were no images showing the interior of the Enyaq Coupe iV, we expect it to mimic the interior of the regular Enyaq iV. It will have a 5.3-inch digital MID, head-up display and a large 113-inch touchscreen infotainment unit serving as the centrepiece on the dashboard.

Based on the Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB), the Enyaq Coupe iV will be sold in three variants. We expect these to be the 60, 80 and 80x models with power output ranging from 177hp to 261.5hp. The 80x model comes with dual electric motors and all-wheel drive capability while the rest of the pack will get a single motor and will be rear-wheel drive.