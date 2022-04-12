Skoda enhances presence in north India with 26 new touchpoints in 2022

As per Skoda, the India 2.0 strategy aims to increase accessibility for its customers apart from introducing new platforms and product lines.

Skoda India has announced that the Czech automobile manufacturer has doubled the number of touchpoints in northern India from 25 in 2019 to 51 in 2022 as part of its offensive 2.0 strategy. This double fold increase in number of touchpoints has aided Skoda India to now cover 34 cities in 2022 as compared to 15 cities in 2019. The inaugurated facilities are located in Dehradun, Panchkula, Prayagraj, Faridabad, Kota, Bareilly and Kanpur. The carmaker has also set up additional touchpoints in Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur and in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Chattisgarh with an aim to further expand in 15 cities in north India the same year. The new regions under its wing will include Moradabad, Roorkee, Amritsar and Varanasi.



As per Skoda, the India 2.0 strategy aims to increase accessibility for its customers apart from introducing new platforms and product lines. The carmaker claims a sales growth of 173 per cent across the region as a result of the expansion of its dealer network in the north.



Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “It has been our top priority to widen our network and deepen our penetration pan India. After our expansion in the south and west, it was only natural that north India also joins in our growth story. While the growth is immense, this is just the beginning and expect a lot more from us in the coming months. The ultimate goal of ŠKODA AUTO India is to provide the best service and ensure customer satisfaction. This expansion of our customer touchpoints is part of that endeavour to get even closer to our customers and fans.”



Skoda’s latest offering based on the made-for-India MQB A0 IN platform is the recently launched Slavia. It marks the brand’s second product under the India 2.0 project. The brand has also reported a 130 per cent rise in sales of the Kushaq and credits the SUV for driving 60 per cent of this sales number.

