Skoda E-Vision to debut as a Coupe and an SUV: Electric SUVs with 500 km range, Expected price in India

Skoda announced earlier that they would launch electric cars based around the E-Vision Concept that first showcased at the Shanghai Motor Show in 2017. Now the company has confirmed that the E-Vision will be the foundation for two electric SUVs, a full-size SUV and coupe. Based on the Kodiaq and the Kodiaq Coupe. The Kodiaq coupe was thus far a China-specific model however, it is likely the EV will be positioned as more of a global product. Skoda has not confirmed, however, as to which model will debut the Skoda’s electric future but have said that a production-ready version will be ready in time for deliveries in 2021.

However, a coupe seemed inevitable based on the design of the vision E concept that already had a coupe-esque outline. This is reflective of the growing global trend of SUVs with sloping roof lines to build on Sporty Appeal. Interestingly, both versions of the upcoming E-Vision SUV will be based around VW Group’ specialised electric platform called the MEB. That will also underpin the likes of the ID Hatch.

It is likely that, both, the coupe and the standard SUV variants will be sized between the small SUV the Karoq and the larger Kodiaq, in terms of price. As of now, the company is trying to bring out the car with a range of almost 500 kms. Keeping with their Electric Car for everyone theory, the pricing is likely to be at par with Top-spec Kodiaq SUVs. The Kodiaq in India is priced at above Rs 30 lakh for top trims in India and expect the E-Vision SUV to follow suit.

Now in India, while Skoda has taken the spearhead position for the group. They have not explicitly implied that these SUVs will make it to India in the initial phases. Lack of solid EV infrastructure and pricing concerns with batteries could be among some of the reasons for the delay. However, one can expect that Skoda will lead the way for the Groups mass-market brand in terms of electric mobility.