Skoda debuts its first all-electric car Citigo-e iV: To offer a range of 265 km

On the sidelines of the IIFE Ice Hockey World Championship, Skoda, the Czech car manufacturer has announced the launch of its all-electric sub-brand iV. Not only this, but Skoda has also revealed its first all-electric car, the Citigo-e iV along with the introduction of the Superb iV, its first plug-in hybrid vehicle in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava. The debut of the automaker's iV sub-brand is part of its 2025 strategy. The company has also announced that it is going to invest a total of 2 billion euros over the next five years for the development of electric vehicles and new mobility services.

The Citigo-e iV is powered by a 61 kW electric motor. It comes with a 36.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. According to the WTLP cycle, this vehicle promises a range of 265 km on a single charge. Skoda is going to commence the production of this vehicle by the second half of 2018. The 61 kW electric motor puts out a maximum torque of 210 Nm. It is capable enough to take this car from 0 to 100 km/h in 12.5 seconds. The top speed of this car stands at 130 km/h.

Skoda says that the Citigo-e iV can be charged up to 80 per cent in an hour if connected to a 40 kW DC fast charger through a CCS (Combined Charging System) charging cable. If connected to a 7.2 kW wall charger, it is going to take 4 hours and 8 minutes. However, it will take 12 hours 37 minutes if connected to a 2.3 kW home charger. The Combined Charging System and the cable are supplied as standard with the Style trim and will be optional on the Ambition. This vehicle can also be charged by using standard household plug-socket.

This all-electric car is based on the Volkswagen Up. It is going to measure 3,595 mm in length and 1,645 mm in width. The Citigo-e iV is going to offer a boot capacity of 250-litres which can be extended to 900-liters with the rear bench folded down. This car comes with LED daytime running lights and a slightly different front-end in comparison to the gasoline-driven variants of the Citigo. The interiors of the electric version of this hatchback also come with a number of updates. The top-spec Style trim quite features loaded and comes with a wide array of creature comforts which include the likes of the leather package, heated wing mirrors to name a few. The Citigo-e iV will first go on sale in the European markets and then eventually make its way around the rest of the world.