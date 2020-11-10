Skoda begins ‘Clever Lease’ monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda 'Clever Lease': With a gamut of flexible solutions: plain, dry, or wet lease, one can avail of monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months

Skoda Auto India today announced the beginning of its car leasing service called ‘Clever Lease’. The manufacturer says that the customers will have the flexibility to pick from a plain, dry, or wet lease, availing monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months on the Skoda Rapid TSI and Skoda Superb. The monthly rental for Skoda model range will start at Rs 22,580 and cater to retail and corporate customers across segments: salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium business enterprises, corporate entities, and public sector units/undertakings.

In the first phase of programme, the leasing service will be offered to customers across eight metropolitan cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. It will be rolled out nationwide in the subsequent phase as part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.

The automotive industry, the world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that Skoda evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner. Be it state of the art products or services, as a customer focused organisation, Skoda Auto India strives to meet the ever changing needs and requirements of its discerning customers, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said.

Skoda is introducing the leasing programme in collaboration with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.

Both teams have worked together to create a wide range of options for the customers to choose from and are confident that these exciting options will find a way of meeting customers’ expectations and provide them a hassle free experience of owning and driving the best in class Skoda products, Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., said.

