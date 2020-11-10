Skoda begins ‘Clever Lease’ monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda 'Clever Lease': With a gamut of flexible solutions: plain, dry, or wet lease, one can avail of monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months

By:November 10, 2020 1:44 PM
skoda RAPID TSISkoda Rapid 1.0 TSI

Skoda Auto India today announced the beginning of its car leasing service called ‘Clever Lease’. The manufacturer says that the customers will have the flexibility to pick from a plain, dry, or wet lease, availing monthly rentals for a tenure of 24, 36, 48, and 60 months on the Skoda Rapid TSI and Skoda Superb. The monthly rental for Skoda model range will start at Rs 22,580 and cater to retail and corporate customers across segments: salaried individuals, working professionals, small and medium business enterprises, corporate entities, and public sector units/undertakings.

In the first phase of programme, the leasing service will be offered to customers across eight metropolitan cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. It will be rolled out nationwide in the subsequent phase as part of the ‘INDIA 2.0’ project.

skoda SUPERB Laurin KlementSkoda Superb Laurin & Klement

The automotive industry, the world over, is witnessing a transformation and it is imperative that Skoda evolve too: from a traditional automobile manufacturer to a mobility solution partner. Be it state of the art products or services, as a customer focused organisation, Skoda Auto India strives to meet the ever changing needs and requirements of its discerning customers, Zac Hollis, Brand Director – Skoda Auto India, said.

Also read: Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Skoda is introducing the leasing programme in collaboration with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd.

Both teams have worked together to create a wide range of options for the customers to choose from and are confident that these exciting options will find a way of meeting customers’ expectations and provide them a hassle free experience of owning and driving the best in class Skoda products, Sandeep Gambhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd., said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Skoda begins 'Clever Lease' monthly rental program for two models in eight cities

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Hyundai kicks off Pre Diwali Camp: Beautification services at prices starting Rs 263

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Bajaj Pulsar 220F price hiked by a huge 6 percent: Hero Xtreme 200S rival now costs this much

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Peugeot-FCA merger company, Stellantis, unveils new logo

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long-Term Test: 7,800 km & 10 months, bidding adieu with a four-state run!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 variants decoded: Difference in price, features, colours explained

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Uber launches 'PIN Dispatch' feature at Delhi Airport to reduce wait time to 'almost zero'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Nitin Gadkari in favour in increasing speed limits: 'Penalising vehicles for breaching 40 km/h unfortunate'

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

Diwali savings offer: Up to Rs 55,000 discount on Nissan Kicks

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

ACMA not keen on reservations for locals in Haryana in component industry: Here's why!

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Vehicle registration down by 24% in October 2020 despite Navratra demand: FADA

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Mahindra Thar entry-level variants no longer on sale: Here's why!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Thunderbird 350: Changes in engine, power, styling, features

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo Cars recalls 54,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Hero Xtreme 200S BS6 specs revealed: Expected price, launch date, changes explained

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! BS6 Yamaha FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi get costlier in India by this much

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

Nissan Magnite prices leaked: Rs 5.5 lakh starting price expected

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

High security number plates & colour-coded stickers can now be fitted at home

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

2020 MotoGP: Mir wins as Suzuki takes first 1-2 since 1982, Quartararo crashes

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris

Diwali discount offer: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Innova Crysta, Yaris