Skoda Citigoe iV, the company’s first electric 260km range vehicle, production begins

Skoda unveiled its Citigoe iV electric vehicle earlier this year. Production of the car has now begun at the company's Bratislava plant. The company's first all-electric vehicle will go on sale in January 2020, first in Europe and then at other regions. Prices start from Rs 15.66 lakh for the base version, give the current currency exchange rates.

The Skoda Citigoe iV has a nondescript grille, one that is closed. As part of the standard equipment, Skoda offers fog lamps and LED DRLs on the car. Cornering function for the fog lights is optional though. There is also the new Skoda badge at the front and rear. Choice of wheels start from 14-inch steel units, going all the way up to 16-inch alloys. The Skoda Citigoe iV measures as much as the Alto in India, at 3,597mm and has a height of 1,645mm. While this is a 5-seater, Skoda says that four will be comfortable in this car. By folding down the rear seats, the capacity of the boot can be increased from 250 litres to 923 litres.

Speaking of which, the cabin has got some enhancements. The optional ones include includes a phone holder, waste bin and boot nets. The Comfort package gets one heated front seats, six speakers and rear parking sensors. The Comfort Plus package brings in a heated windscreen, heated front seats, a light and rain sensor, a coming/leaving home function as well as rear parking sensors.

Now the most important part. The powertrain. The Citigoe iV has a 32.2kWh, Li-ion battery. A 83hp motor is coupled with this battery and enables it to make 212Nm torque. A 0-100kmph run can be achieved in less than 13 seconds while the claimed range is 260km. Skoda provides a fast charging option too along with the standard charger on this car.

Is this coming to India? Unfortunately, not in the same form. However, there could be an iteration based on a probably, low cost MEB platform after perhaps 2-3 years.