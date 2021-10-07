Skoda christens its new mid-size sedan for India ‘Slavia’: Debut by late 2021

The much-awaited mid-size sedan from Skoda will be called - Slavia, as the company has officially revealed the name today. It will shed veils by the end of this year.

With SUVs and crossovers ruling in every segment and price bracket, sales of sedans have been shrinking quite abruptly. While we all thought there’s hardly any market left for sedans in India, Skoda has just revealed the name of its new upcoming mid-size sedan. It will be called the Slavia, and this announcement makes us believe that the game for sedans is not over yet. The Skoda Slavia will make its global debut by late 2021. If things fall in place correctly for Skoda, the Slavia will hit the showroom floors by early next year. It will be the company’s second product for India under its India 2.0 project.

Initially, it was assumed to be a direct successor to the Rapid. However, with new information now at our disposal, the thought seems invalid. The Slavia will sit on the higher-end of the C-segment sedan spectrum. It will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform like the newly-launched Kushaq. Consequently, it will boast a long wheelbase of around 2,651 mm, leveraging it with enormous legroom, which is generally associated with Skoda sedans. The Slavia will be roughly 4.5 meters long.

The mid-size saloon is assumed to come equipped with a feature-packed cabin with a touchscreen infotainment unit on board, along with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility. Furthermore, the Slavia is likely to feature automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an all-digital instrument console, and My Skoda connected car tech. Like the Kushaq, there will be two engine options – 115 Hp 1.0L turbo-petrol and 150 Hp 1.5L turbo-petrol. There will be three transmission choices in total – 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT, and 7-speed DCT.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, SKODA AUTO India, says, “SKODA has a rich global legacy spanning more than 125 years. The SLAVIA name represents the beginning of a success story that has seen SKODA become one of the most renowned car makers. Rich in tradition, the SLAVIA name will now once again mark the start of a new era for the SKODA brand, in the Indian market. The SLAVIA will bring forth impeccable build quality, reliability and driving experience. We look forward to substantially growing our volumes in India and the SLAVIA will play a key role in delivering this objective.”

