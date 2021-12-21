Skoda celebrates 20 years in India: Creates a 3D projection at Rohtang pass

Skoda Auto celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Indian market by creating a 3D projection at the Rohtang pass. The crew used 12 projectors to project the 3D film on a large mountain peak.

Skoda is celebrating its 20 years of glorious existence in the Indian market. To commemorate this occasion, the Czech car manufacturer launched its first-of-its-kind campaign, ‘Conquering the Unconquerable’. As a part of this campaign, Skoda India went on to achieve a remarkable feat by creating the highest 3D projection in the country. The company created a 3D film about completing 20 years in India and projected it on a large mountain peak of the Rohtang pass, at a staggering 10,942 feet above sea level.

Watch Video | Skoda celebrates 20 years in India:

According to the company, it took them 3 months of extensive planning to execute the task. This momentary feat was achieved with the help of 156 crew members who put in 54,000 man-hours to achieve the goal. All this happened in just six days and the crew used 12 projectors to create the 3D projection on a rock face at the Rohtang pass. The 3D film depicted Skoda Auto India’s 20th anniversary and featured a Kushaq too, Skoda’s first car under the new India 2.0 project.

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “ŠKODA’s presence in India for the last two decades has been a fulfilling journey. At the significant milestone of ŠKODA AUTO’s 20 years in India, we wanted to set a benchmark and push the boundaries to achieve something beyond imagination. ‘Conquering the Unconquerable’ is a campaign that is an ode to the brand’s journey and potential. A tribute to ŠKODA being driven by inventiveness in every facet of our business.”

Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, Škoda Auto India, said, “The idea of ‘Conquering the unconquerable’ was to create history by taking on the mightiest and craft a story on achieving the unimaginable. With this campaign, we are truly conquering the unconquerable, alongside our partners, who have been a constant source of support and inspiration. We are confident that the beauty of this activation will touch hearts and minds across our consumer base.” In other news, Skoda has commenced the production of the Kodiaq Facelift in India and it will be launched soon.

