Skoda cars to get expensive starting January 2019: Check how much you can save if you buy now

Skoda Auto India has announced a price hike across its car range starting January 2019. Come next year and all Skoda cars in India will see a price hike of 2 percent. The company says that it has decided to go for a price revision after reviewing its input and freight costs on both domestic and import frontage that is an industry-wide phenomenon. Skoda has also announced its ‘Buy Now and Pay in 2020’ campaign, which is a twelve-month EMI holiday program for customers. Under the campaign, the customers of Skoda can also avail schemes like 100 percent on-road financing, interest rates starting at 8.99%, special EMI packages along with benefits ranging from Rs 60,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

Commenting on the price revision, Zac Hollis, Director, Sales, Service, and Marketing, Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd said that there has been a surge in the cost of the company's inputs for production due to significant volatility in the global commodity prices and foreign exchange rates in recent times. The company also said that it has been absorbing these incremental costs all this while but is now considering a price increase of up to 2 percent with effect from 01 January 2019 across its model range.

In other news, Skoda has recently revealed its all-new hatchback that will be called Scala. The car is the first ever in the Czech manufacturer's portfolio to come based on Volkswagen's A0 MQB platform that combines compact exterior dimensions with a spacious interior. The name Scala was chosen for the company's new hatchback as the manufacturer thinks that it will be a step forward in the compact hatch segment. The word Scala means stairs and has been derived from the Latin word 'Scala'.

Coming back to the Skoda price hike in India, if you have been planning to buy a brand new Skoda, now would be the best time to own one to avoid the increased prices.

Stay tuned for more such updates.