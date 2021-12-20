Skoda cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from January 2022: Details

The prices of the Skoda Kushaq, Octavia and the Superb will go up by up to 3 per cent from January 2022. Here’s why the Czech carmaker will increase the prices of its cars in India.

Skoda Auto India Private Limited has announced that the company will be increasing the prices of all its cars from January 2022. According to the Indian subsidiary of this Czech carmaker, the prices will be hiked due to rising input costs and increased operational costs. Skoda’s Indian portfolio currently includes the Kushaq, Octavia, Superb, and the soon-to-be-discontinued Rapid. The company will launch the facelifted Kodiaq and the all-new Skoda Slavia in Q1 2022.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, in an official press statement said, “The decision to increase prices from January 1, 2022, is a result of the rising input costs and increased operational costs.” He further added, “Despite the macro-economic challenges, we have worked to ensure that the customer impact in terms of the incremental price increase is minimal. We will continue to offer the best in quality and value, as we look to build the Skoda brand in India.”

Watch Video | Skoda Kushaq Review in Hindi:

It is worth mentioning that Skoda isn’t the only carmaker that will increase the prices across its entire product range from next month. Several mass-market players like Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars India, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, etc. along with luxury brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi India, etc. have already announced that they will increase the prices of their products from January 2022, and more carmakers are expected to follow the suit soon.

In other news, Skoda India is gearing up to launch the facelifted Kodiaq and the all-new Skoda Slavia mid-size sedan early next year. The production of the new 2022 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift has already commenced at the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited’s (SAVWIPL) world-class facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It will be introduced as a petrol-only model in the BS6 compliant avatar to rival the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, and Jeep Compass.

