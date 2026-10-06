Skoda bets on Slavia facelift to revive sedan growth

Slavia commands around 30% of sedan segment as Skoda targets 22-25% growth despite shrinking body style

Skoda Auto India has launched the facelifted Slavia at an introductory price of ₹10 lakh, targeting 22-25% growth for the mid-size sedan despite a sustained decline in demand for the body style.

The facelift is the first major mid-life update for the Slavia since its introduction in 2022 and brings a refreshed exterior, minor interior changes, additional features and an all-new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The sedan continues to compete with the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

The Slavia has sold close to 80,000 units in India since its launch and currently commands around 30% of the sedan segment. It contributes 18-20% of Skoda Auto India’s overall sales and averages around 1,200 units a month.

“The Slavia has become an important part of Škoda Auto India’s sedan legacy, bringing together the design, driving experience, safety and engineering that customers associate with our brand,” said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India.

“The new Slavia builds on that strong foundation with a more striking presence, greater comfort, smarter technology and an all-new eight-speed automatic,” he said.

Gupta said the company expects the facelift to help the Slavia grow by 22-25%. “The Slavia does around 1,200 cars for me a month, which is a substantial portion of my portfolio. And with the facelift, I’m targeting a 22 to 25% growth,” he said.

The company continues to see sedans as central to its India strategy despite the growing preference for SUVs. Skoda has expanded its SUV portfolio with the Kushaq, Kylaq and Kodiaq, but Gupta said sedans remain integral to the brand’s identity.

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The company is also expanding its retail footprint as it looks to strengthen its presence beyond major urban markets. Skoda currently operates across around 190 cities through 340 touch points and aims to reach 200 cities by the end of the year. Tier-II and tier-III markets already account for 55-60% of the company’s sales, according to the brand.