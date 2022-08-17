Skoda Auto VW India and MediBuddy unite for end-to-end digital healthcare

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) manages the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Through this association, MediBuddy will provide access to healthcare services to SAVWIPL’s entire workforce.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has joined hands with MediBuddy to offer healthcare services to the brand’s entire workforce. Healthcare services such as unlimited online doctor consultation, annual health check-ups, and medicines (on-site health clinics) can be availed.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) manages the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Through this association, MediBuddy will provide access to healthcare services to SAVWIPL’s entire workforce. Individuals and their family members may connect with a specialist doctor via call or video across 18 specialties like stress and mental health, dentistry, dermatology, weight management, gynaecology, to name a few. Consultations can be conducted in over 16 different Indian languages. The service also covers annual health check-ups, and 108 lab tests in total.



Sarma Chillara, Group Head of HR and Administration, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited said, “Preventive healthcare is sure to go a long way and effectively minimize the chances of future health problems. I am happy that through MediBuddy we can switch to digital healthcare benefits offering our employees 24×7 access to high-quality healthcare.”



Speaking on the association, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-Founder & CEO, MediBuddy said, “MediBuddy has constantly been striving to provide a billion Indians with access to high-quality healthcare. We are happy to have partnered with ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited to give its employees access to high-quality healthcare. Our goal is to provide our customers with healthcare support across all specialties at any time & anywhere”.

MediBuddy claims a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3000 diagnostic centres, 2,500 pharmacies & 2400-members team that offers online doctor consultations, medicine delivery, lab tests at home, mental health consultations, and many more services.