Skoda Auto introduces “EasyBuy” buyback program for Superb in India

In order to attract customers in the premium executive sedan segment, Skoda Auto India has today announced the introduction of an all-new buyback program for the Superb sedan. Called as the 'EasyBuy', it is going to offer the buyers of the Skoda Octavia an assured introductory buyback value of 57% at the end of a three-year contract term.

When this three-year term ends, the customer is going to get a choice to either return the vehicle to the dealer or retain it by paying the outstanding amount. If the owner chooses to return the vehicle, it should meet the specified wear and tear guidelines along with the set kilometre allowance.

In addition to this, the buyer can also avail to re-finance their Skoda Superb for another contractual term. In addition to this, the 'EasyBuy' program also allows the owner to trade in their existing vehicle for a brand new one and use the assured buyback value as equity for the new vehicle.

The 'EasyBuy' scheme has been introduced through Skoda Financial Services which also allows customers to avail up to 100% finance along with 40% lower equated monthly instalments.

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service, and Marketing, ŠKODA AUTO India Pvt Ltd.“ŠKODA has built its brand on clever offerings and a strong value proposition. In addition to offering a premium product, the ‘EasyBuy’ program is a unique initiative that further emphasizes the brand's effort to understand customer needs while providing them with a hassle-free ownership experience.’

The Skoda Superb currently retails in India at a starting price of INR 23.99 lakh with its top-spec variant retailing at INR 33.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The former is a 1.8-litre unit while the latter is a 2.0-litre oil-burner. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a 7-speed automatic and a 6-speed automatic.