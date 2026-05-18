Skoda Auto India to launch ‘G.O.A.T.’ campaign with certified lap records for Kylaq, Kushaq, and Slavia

Skoda Auto India is pivoting its brand strategy away from digital screens and gadget-heavy spec sheets toward pure driving dynamics.

Skoda Auto India is preparing to launch a major brand repositioning campaign designed to challenge the car market’s obsession with digital screens and software-heavy spec sheets. Scheduled for a rollout this week, the campaign leans into popular Gen Z vocabulary to introduce a sharp new acronym: G.O.A.T. – S.O.A.T., which translates to: “Greatest On A Track is a Skoda On A Track.”

To back this bold claim with measurable facts rather than standard marketing hyperbole, the brand has executed an aggressive track-based validation strategy. Skoda put its entire Indian vehicle fleet through its paces in a unique five-car relay format to establish a certified cumulative lap time.

Supervised by record-keeping bodies, the exercise has successfully secured certifications from both the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records. But the core objective is not merely chasing the stopwatch, but using the track to cast driving dynamics as a primary purchase consideration for mainstream buyers.

Democratising motorsport DNA

Unlike traditional performance marketing that isolates racing heritage to standalone variants, Skoda’s new approach intends to diffuse this ethos across its entire volume and premium lineup. The vehicle fleet utilised in the track validation spans the volume-segment drivers (Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia), and the premium benchmarks (Kodiaq, Octavia RS).

By utilising a relay format, the strategy implicitly emphasises that every vehicle in the lineup serves as a critical link to sustain the brand’s dynamic claims. The campaign directly leverages Skoda’s global motorsport legacy, which is over a century old, alongside the 50-year heritage of the performance-oriented RS moniker, and these attributes are being positioned as baseline standards for every Skoda.

Sunroof versus speed

While major rivals continue to chase scale through pricing aggression and rapid feature proliferation – such as sunroof and ambient lighting – Skoda is betting on a growing tribe of younger Indian buyers who are increasingly exposed to global benchmarks and value engineering integrity over mere gadgetry. By focusing on tactile intangibles like steering feel, chassis balance, and braking confidence, the campaign aims to provide a distinct vocabulary to experiences that buyers frequently feel behind the wheel but often struggle to articulate.

Ultimately, Skoda is playing a longer game in India, shifting the battlefield from a quantitative features race to an instinctive association for consumer mindshare. Long-term success, however, will depend on maintaining this core engineering promise consistently across product delivery, service, and the entire ownership lifecycle.