Skoda Auto India digitises showrooms: Here’s all you need to know

Skoda Auto India has digitised its showrooms across the country with some industry-first innovations to enhance its customers’ experience. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Skoda Auto India has been on a roll in recent times. After launching the Kushaq mid-size SUV and the Slavia mid-size sedan under its India 2.0 project, the Indian subsidiary of this Czech car manufacturer is now working to improve and enhance its customers’ experience. As part of this venture, Skoda Auto India has digitised its showrooms across the country with some industry-first innovations and introduced a new uniform showroom experience.

The company says that its revamped digitised showrooms conform to a new sense of aesthetic and revolutionise customer experience with market-first immersive and interactive technologies. Skoda has added a touchscreen digital car information stand beside each and every car on the showroom floor instead of a static specification sheet on paper. This will allow the customers to scroll through features, specifications, variants, and more.

Next, the carmaker introduced a 139.7 cm touchscreen interactive table in the customer lounge. This table will benefit the customers to virtually interact and immerse themselves in the car with 360-degree interior and exterior views and the ability to zoom in and spin the virtual car. Also, integral to the customer experience is Skoda’s iConsultant App. This will help customers view various Skoda cars in different colours through various videos and feature modules.

In addition, the company has also introduced some cosmetic upgrades for the dealerships. This new modern concept is aimed at enhancing interactivity, engagement and offering an immersive experience to Skoda customers across India. Commenting on the same, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “We have always maintained INDIA 2.0 was not just about cars, but also completely redefining customer experience.”

He added, “While the SLAVIA and KUSHAQ are torchbearers of the project’s product line, our new array of revolutionary showrooms are torchbearers of our customer-first approach, helping us on the path of making this the Biggest Year for ŠKODA AUTO in India. These revolutionary showrooms feature never-seen-before interactive and immersive elements ensuring that not only is a ŠKODA a memorable ownership experience, but a memorable purchase experience too.”

